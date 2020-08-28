Incredible but true. A Basque driver has beaten the world blood alcohol record having given 4.75 grams per liter in the analysis carried out by the French police while traveling on the roads of the South of France.

The gendarmes were astonished, as were the doctors, and assured that “It is very difficult to find a positive greater than three grams per liter, since it is considered the border of the ethyl coma.”

The events happened last Thursday 20th of August while the 56-year-old man was parked with his vehicle in the emergency lane of the la la A-89 motorway no way Bordeaux to Perigueux. At that point, the individual He had already been 240 kilometers behind the wheel and did not know where he was going or where he was coming from.

Withdrawal of driving license



In fact, Police say the man was not able to blow, which led them to bring him to a nearby hospital. That is why sthe driver’s license has been withdrawn, for at least six months, and will have to testify before the Criminal Court of Libourne, France, next October.

The highest case in Spain had been registered in February



This event, which sets the world record for blood alcohol, exceeds the highest case recorded in Spain when last February an individual, also Basque, gave in Vitoria 2.88 grams of liter.