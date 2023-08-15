A life without a smartphone? Actually, that is no longer possible. Whether you want to book a table in a restaurant, make an appointment with a friend or do some banking: chances are you need your phone for that.

At the same time, that smartphone is full of tricks to entice you to spend as much time as possible on it. Many people would like to reduce their smartphone use, but how do you navigate between the necessary and the undesirable?

The first step is awareness. When you know how much time you actually spend on your smartphone and why, you can adjust your habits. One option to find out is a special app. That sounds contradictory: downloading an app to do something about your smartphone habits that have gotten out of hand, but so-called concentration apps can certainly be useful. You have to train better behavior – and that is precisely what is easier if software gives you a helping hand.

Most decent and reliable apps in this segment cost money, often in the form of a subscription. There are also free apps, but they bombard you with ads. So it makes sense to first check what you already have ‘free’: the settings of your iPhone or Android smartphone. You can easily see your amount of screen time, which in any case helps to map your smartphone habits.

On an Android phone you will find these options under ‘Digital well-being’ in the settings, on iOS these functions are simply under ‘Screen time’. With both you can see how much time you spend on your smartphone and which apps you use the most.

In the same place you can set, for example, that you can only use certain apps for so many hours per day. On iOS, you can designate a period of time as “downtime” – you can’t use the smartphone at all, except for calls and messages from contacts on the allowed list. With ‘App limits’ you can determine when you can and cannot use certain apps. On Android you don’t have a leisure time mode, but you can specify how much time you can spend on certain websites and apps.

If you want a more detailed insight into your app use and more control over exactly how you deal with it, there are screen time apps. NRC tried a dozen. We pick out four of them, which offer a limited free version with ads. If you want access to all possibilities, you will have to take out a subscription.

1 AntiSocial

Anyone who opens AntiSocial (Android) is immediately presented with the entire curve of his or her smartphone behavior. Hello confrontation! Especially when the app then compares your behavior with that of others. After a few days of use, the app also knows how to put your nose on your ‘smartphone dependency rate’ facts: to what extent are you more glued to your smartphone than others?

Fortunately, AntiSocial also offers solace with tips, such as that you should not use your smartphone during the first or last thirty minutes of your day. The telephone stimulates your brain considerably, so that you start your day too restless or cannot sleep well due to the pumping in your head.

The great thing about this app is that it offers a complete package to the addict – provided you take out a subscription. Because once you are aware of your behavior, you also get the option to do something about it. Via AntiSocial you find your most used apps, at least your most used apps that you can actually do without a bit more – and put them on a block list. That does not mean that those apps are immediately blocked. That’s what the last screen, Blocking Mode, is for. You can indicate here that you can only use the apps on your list for a certain number of minutes per day, or not at certain times. Then AntiSocial enforces it – harshly, by blocking your access to the apps.

Don’t have an Android but an iPhone? Then Freedom is a similar alternative, which can be tried for free for seven days and then costs 9 euros per month.

2 YourHour

Like AntiSocial, YourHour (Android) is basically a (somewhat clumsier design) screen time app, which also offers some other functions. The app keeps track of how much time you spend on individual apps, and gives you the chance to set a limit. If you click through to another app, YourHour keeps track of how long you’ve been in it in a small strip.

Nothing new under the sun until then. Unlike AntiSocial, YourHour tries to change your behavior in a more playful way. It recommends you ‘challenges’. That can be as simple as ‘don’t use WhatsApp for more than twenty minutes’, to as extreme as not touching your phone at all for four hours. Are you going wrong? Then the app will let you know that you have ‘lost’.

Do you have an iPhone, or do you find the idea of ​​planting a virtual forest more exciting? Then Forest is an alternative. If you indicate in this app that you do not want to use your smartphone for a certain period of time, a digital boom will start to grow. If you do touch your smartphone, the tree will die again.

3 One sec

Would you prefer a slightly softer approach? The idea behind one sec is simple: if you open an app such as Instagram, you first have to wait a few seconds. Only then will you be given the opportunity to actually continue.

The moment you do something that makes you happy, your brain produces dopamine. The so-called ‘happiness hormone’ makes you feel good. But the amount of dopamine is usually higher when you expect to be rewarded than when you actually get the reward. Through that process we become addicted to our timelines, because something interesting can roll out of them at any time.

One sec tries to disrupt that connection between dopamine production and an app like TikTok or Instagram. That secretly works: after that deep breath you start to wonder why you actually wanted to use that app. Do you decide that you have a good reason after all? Then the app will not hinder you further. One sec is available for both iOS and Android.

4 Detox Procrastination Blocker

Have you tried everything and still can’t put your smartphone down? Then a blocking app is your last resort. With a simple app, such as Detox Procrastination Blocker (Android) or Focus Lock (iOS), you can indicate that you no longer want to use a smartphone for a certain number of seconds, minutes or hours. The app then locks your phone.

Do you want to use your smartphone again? Its a shame, but there is nothing to do about it. Detox holds your screen hostage. No matter what you try, you will only see the app screen. You can only escape if you turn the phone completely off and on.

And that can sometimes be very useful. Because if you really want to train yourself to get through empty hours without a smartphone, you even have to remove the temptation. Thanks to Detox you can do that without throwing your smartphone in a safe.