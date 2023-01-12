Tijuana, Baja California.- The State Attorney General’s Office of Baja California, carried out several searches of bars in the city of Tijuana, where drug seizures were made in various quantities, in addition one person was arrested, while the businesses were insured by the Public Ministry.

According to the FGEsearch warrants were requested against the bars of the city and with the support of elements of the State Investigation Agencyand in coordination with the Secretariat of the Navy of Mexico, the court orders that are reported were carried out:

The first search was carried out at the bar located on Díaz Ordaz boulevard in the Rubio subdivision, and during the operation, Luis Enrique “N” who was found in his possession four green plastic wrappers with a substance to the touch with the characteristics of the synthetic stimulant methamphetamine.

A second search was carried out in the bar located on Díaz Ordaz boulevard in the Del Prado subdivision, in the building a black case with a closure was located, and inside it a white paper napkin with four wrappers with a white powder with the characteristics of cocaine, a package apparently containing a green and dry herb with the characteristics of marijuana was also found. There were no arrests at the scene.

The third search was carried out in the business located on the boulevard of the Americas in the neighborhood November 20. Four yellow plastic wrappers containing a granular substance to the touch, a glass container with a green and dry herb, and a transparent plastic bag with a green and dry herb, with the characteristics of marijuana, were seized in the property. There were no detainees.

In all three cases, the detainee, the drug, and the confiscated items were made available to the agent of the Public ministry responsible for the investigation.

The result is part of the actions that the State Attorney General’s Office carries out in follow-up to complaints and investigations for this crime, for which the urge is reiterated to the population, to anonymously report crimes such as the sale of drugs, through 089 .