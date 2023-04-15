Beat saber has reached 255 million dollars of revenues last October, according to documents obtained by the Wall Street Journal.

Meta had announced that Beat Saber had reached four million copies sold in February 2021, a huge milestone for a VR exclusive game. It later announced that the game had hit $100 million in revenue on the Quest platform alone in October 2022. Meta has not provided any specific revenue details for the game since then, but according to new documents seen by the Wall Street JournalBeat Saber “generated $255 million in lifetime sales” by October 2022.

This means that 155 million dollars (about 60.7%) were obtained through platforms other than Quest. The game is available not only on Quest platforms but also on PC VR and PlayStation VR, and is also coming to PlayStation VR2. The game is therefore still in full swing and will probably still be able to make a lot of money.

Beat Saber also claims the release of music DLC. The game was also bundled with Quest headsets, making it very popular and expanding the possible audience ready to invest in additional content.