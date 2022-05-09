The player has become a legend after helping hundreds of users in the most difficult battle of the title.

Elden Ring has become one of the undisputed protagonists of this 2022, at least in relation to the world of video games. Millions of his players have suffered hardships of all kinds in the Midlands, but most of them agree that the most difficult challenge lies with the battle against malenia, one of the most iconic bosses of the installment. However, many have been able to overcome this challenge thanks to the legendary figure of Let Me Only Her.

Let Me Solo Her will broadcast the 1,000th battle on May 10 at 5:00 p.m.In case you don’t know this player, you just have to know that Let Me Solo Her has helped hundreds of users in the aforementioned combat. However, her summoning comes with a rather obvious twist: the host of that world must step aside and let the battle unfold between Malenia and Let Me Solo Her. This eternal pursuit has led the user to beat the boss on many occasions, which leads us to his latest proposal.

After killing Malenia 999 timesLet Me Solo Her prepare to beat the boss by thousandth time along with all his followers. In this way, the player has announced a direct to celebrate what will be one of the most curious events in the history of Elden Ring. If you want to attend this moment, keep in mind that the event will be broadcast tomorrow, May 10, at 5:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time) on the channel of Youtube of the user.

If you have already faced Malenia (or have gotten stuck in her arduous battle), you can already imagine how hard it is to beat her 1,000 times. This is why Let Me Solo Her has become a legend of the Elden Ring, so the community has listened carefully to the story of how their legend was forged.

