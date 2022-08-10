WayForward has announced that it will not arrive at the end of this summer, but later.

If you remember correctly, River City Girls 2 was scheduled for a Western release this summer. Its managers confirmed with a trailer its arrival on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and Nintendo Switch late summer 2022but sadly it won’t be like that anymore.

It will not arrive at the end of summerThrough a message shared on WayForward’s official social media, it has been announced that the beat ’em up delay its release date for later. There is no confirmed day, but they assure that it will not arrive at the end of summer and that we will have to be attentive to know the release date. Of course, they mention the premiere in North America, so it is possible that the dates vary according to the territories, since in Japan it has been delayed to December 1which could be a clue to the Western release.

What seems clear is that it will not arrive on the scheduled date although, to compensate, they leave us the River City Girls 2 cover artwhich you can see below:

“In this RPG and hit-and-run adventure, players will enjoy new movements, enemies, characters, environments and objects, and the return of an old opponent, “says the official description. “The sense of humor and adrenaline-filled combat of the first installment are not lacking either. Additionally, this game will also include multiple routes, a dynamic story system, and two-player co-op.”

River City Girls 2 was presented within the framework of E3 in 2021 with the aim of expanding the universe of this franchise that has more and more followers. If you’re not convinced by their proposal, you have a variety of beat ’em up video games on the market that are boosted by the return of well-known sagas and by projects promoted by independent studios.

More On: River City Girls 2, WarForward, Delay, Release Date, and Beat ’em up.