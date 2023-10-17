Belve, the program created and hosted by Francesca Fagnani, returns today, Tuesday 17 October, in prime time on Rai2. Guests of the episode Ivana Spagna, Eva Riccobono and Antonio Conte.

Antonio Conte guest of Belve, previews: Rome and Naples

Among the guests of today’s episode Antonio Conte who, when the presenter and journalist asked him if he would like to coach Naples and Rome, confessed: “They are certainly two places that I would like to experience, for the passion that these places convey to you. I hope that one day there will be the possibility of having this experience.” At that point Fagnani asked him: wouldn’t you take a team in the running? And Conte: “No, because they are situations created before.”

Mancini case

The coach also spoke about the ‘Mancini case’ and the controversial resignation from the national team. What would she have done in his place? “I don’t want to get into the matter and do something that bothered me in other circumstances.” So you wouldn’t have gone to Saudi Arabia? You wouldn’t have left the national team? “According to the newspapers, Saudi Arabia would have made offers to everyone, I’m getting into it too.” So they made you an offer too? “I refused”, said Conte. And when Fagnani pointed out to him that he therefore replied, he would not leave the national team for Saudi Arabia, Conte specified: “No, the national team is a matter of discussion, we are talking about proposals for club”. And then he added: “I think Mancini did something historic by winning the European Championship. Then there was certainly the non-participation in the World Cup… these are situations that leave wounds.”

The farewell to Juventus and the relationship with Mourinho

There was no lack of a revelation about the most painful farewell: “The one I certainly regretted a bit was the one at Juventus after three years. You know when even for small things you see big problems… I then decided to leave.” Conte said also talked about his troubled relationship with his colleague José Mourinho and when Francesca Fagnani reminded him that she had once told him “let’s meet in the office” in a threatening tone, the coach commented seraphically: “I come from the street, don’t ever forget it” .

Among the various topics, the story concerning the Massimo Bochicchio scam was also touched upon. When Fagnani asked what his thoughts were on the matter, Conte commented: “It seemed strange to me, everything that happened when he returned to Italy, all this freedom that was given to him. It was clear that he had defrauded a lot of people. Much more attention would have been needed and I think there was a bit of laxity from this point of view”. Have you managed to recover something? “One part, the other, we’ll see what happens”.