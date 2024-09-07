Saturday, September 7, 2024
Beasts | The wolves killed the sheep and goats of the livestock farm – One goat was saved by sneaking up to sleep next to the dog

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 7, 2024
in World Europe

The animals grazed behind a 130-centimeter electric fence in a forest pasture.

Wolves killed six sheep and a goat at Nihtilä livestock farm in Kuhmoinen. The destruction caused by the wolves was revealed to the people of the Nihtilä farm on Thursday morning. The animals grazed behind a 130-centimeter electric fence in a forest pasture located in the immediate vicinity of the house. Only one lamb had been eaten. Its carcass was 45 meters away from the wall of the farm’s main building.

