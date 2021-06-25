Beasts: guests and previews episode 25 June Rai 2 Francesca Fagnani

Tonight, Friday 25 June 2021, in the late evening on Rai 2, Belve, the program conducted by Francesca Fagnani, will be broadcast at 22.55. But who are the guests and the previews of today’s episode? Here’s everything you need to know.

Advances and guests

The former premier Mattero Renzi and the mayor of Rome Virginia Raggi will be the protagonists of the interviews by Francesca Fagnani for the new episode of Belve, broadcast tomorrow 25 June at 22.55 on Rai 2. Matteo Renzi, former Prime Minister and today Senator of Italia Viva, will tell the background of his political militancy: from the climb to the Democratic Party, to his resignation after the bitter defeats and the farewell to the Conte government that he himself had helped to give birth.

But he will also give his version of the facts after the inquiries and controversies that have engulfed him in recent years. Virginia Raggi, face of the first hour of the Five Star Movement, for years at the helm of Rome, is reapplying for another term in the elections next autumn. And the new challenge to the Capitol becomes a reason for a budget of these 5 years: from the investigations on the Magic Ray, to the resignation from the ranks of its councilors; from the internal controversies of the Movement, split between the supporters and detractors of the mayor, to the relentless ironies on social media that often make him a target.

Streaming and tv

