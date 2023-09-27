Great success for the first episode of Beasts. The program hosted by Francesca Fagnani was broadcast on the evening of Tuesday 26 September and one of the most anticipated interviews was without a doubt that of Fabrizio Corona. After the episode ends, Giacomo Urtis he indulged in a social outburst that did not go unnoticed due to the words that the former paparazzi king made towards him.

The one of Fabrizio Corona it was without a doubt the most anticipated interview of the first episode of Beasts. The former king of the paparazzi has retraced his turbulent life and career, making sensational revelations that are causing a lot of chatter in the pages of the main crime newspapers.

Among the many topics covered, the journalist and presenter couldn’t help but ask Fabrizio Corona some questions about Giacomo Urtis. These were the words that the former king of the paparazzi released on the VIP surgeon:

Did he believe in marriage? Yes and now he will be scared by what I say now. He will be in front of the TV watching everything. But if I asked my fiancée to marry me there is nothing else to say. I don’t have a fallback and I’m going with him. There is immense good between me and him. And no, I have not had any experiences with him. Maybe if she becomes a woman she can be. Now her name is Jenny and who knows. No, I have not had experience with men. I am the greatest perfumer that exists in the world.

The words released by Fabrizio Corona were not at all liked by Giacomo Urtis who, after the end of the episode of Beastshe let himself go to one vent social media has not gone unnoticed. These were his words:

Oh god but Jenny Urtis? This thing stinks to me a lot🤔 #beasts pic.twitter.com/Mt7gWTAlQU — Alessio (@_alessietto22) September 26, 2023