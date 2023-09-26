And on Nina Moric the former king of the paparazzi reveals: “Nina Moric? He never sees her”

Fabrizio Corona and will be one of the guests of the first episode of the new edition of Beasts, the ratings champion program hosted by Francesca Fagnani. Right here the former king of the paparazzi revealed for the first time a painful background to his life: the illness of his son Carlos. Let’s find out together what his words were.

For the first time Fabrizio Corona reveals an unpublished background story about his son Carlos. The former photographer decided to speak during the interview given to Beasts. Here Fabrizio Corona confessed that his son Carlos was hit by a genetic disease.

These were his words about it:

Now he’s sick.

To the question posed by the presenter about how she is dealing with the malaise of his son, Fabrizio Corona responded with these words:

I’ve fought for years and years, right now I’m in a very bad phase: I’ve abandoned hope a bit. I have to find the strength to return. but you know that life has given him this and you have to face it, you have to live with it.

But it didn’t end here. The former photographer also made a revelation to Francesca Fagnani about Nina Moric. These were the words that Fabrizio Corona released on his ex-wife:

She never sees it, I can’t blame her or hate her, I know that deep down in those few moments of clarity she feels bad because she isn’t a mother; today she is too sick or too out of touch to understand that she has to be a mother. you can’t do anything about it anymore, she won’t be there for him anymore.

And, continuing, the former king of paparazzi then added: