These are the words of the lawyer on the matter: “I’m suing, I’ll get my money back”

During the last episode of Beasts aired, Francesca Fagnani had the opportunity to interview Annamaria Bernardini De Pace. During the interview with the well-known journalist, the lawyer stated that among her clients there are many personalities from the world of entertainment. At the program, the woman then revealed that many VIPs would not have paid her.

To the microphones of Beaststhe woman revealed:

Anyone who doesn’t love me is because I’m overbearing, aggressive… There’s a legend that I’m bad but it’s not like that.

Among the many clients of the lawyer we can mention the names of Francesco Totti, and the wife of Gabriel Muccino.

However, the VIPs who turn to Annamaria Bernardini De Pace do not always settle the bill. TO Beasts the lawyer revealed that many celebrities they wouldn’t pay for it. These were his words about it:

There are many who do not pay. They are convinced that it is enough to put their name next to mine for having settled the accounts. But is not so. I sue anyone who doesn’t pay and I get my money back. Asia Argento and Nina Moric, for example, have never soldered. I didn’t give up, they made everything they had disappear.

Annamaria Bernardini De Pace's interview on the broadcast conducted by Francesca Fagnani then continued with some revelations of his private. The lawyer has in fact confessed to having many enemies and for this reason she would never go out alone.