Beasts 2024: previews and guests of the second episode, 9 April

This evening, Tuesday 9 April 2024, at 9.20 pm the second episode of Belve 2024 will be broadcast, Francesca Fagnani's cult broadcast in which the journalist interviews figures from the world of politics, sport and entertainment. In total, as in previous editions, five episodes should be broadcast. But who are the guests and the previews this evening? Here is all the information.

Previews and guests

Fedez, Alessandro Borghi and Francesca Cipriani are the guests of the second appointment with Belve, the cult program created and hosted by Francesca Fagnani, broadcast on Tuesday 9 April at 9.20pm on Rai 2. Raiz is also in the studio, guest of Belve's “singing space” . Furthermore, Carmine Del Grosso returns in the surreal role of “interview heater”, who, as usual, will compete with some decidedly “underground” “Beasts”. Finally, the “Heterobasics” could not be missing, namely Valeria De Angelis and Maria Chiara Cicolani, the two Roman girls discovered by “Belve”, who conquered the web with their thousand shades of “basic hetero males”. And, obviously, the closing theme with all the guests of the episode off-air, which over the years has become one of the most awaited moments by the public.

Beasts 2024: how many episodes

How many episodes are planned for Belve 2024 on Rai 2? In total, five episodes will be broadcast: the first on Tuesday 2 April 2024; the fifth and final on Tuesday 30 April 2024. Below is the complete schedule (warning: it may vary):

First episode: Tuesday 2 April 2024 BROADCAST

Second episode: Tuesday 9 April 2024 TODAY

Third episode: Tuesday 16 April 2024

Fourth episode: Tuesday 23 April 2024

Fifth episode: Tuesday 30 April 2024

Streaming and TV

Where to see Beasts 2024 live on TV and live streaming? The program, as mentioned, is broadcast on Tuesday evenings at 9.20 pm on Rai 2. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to see and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.