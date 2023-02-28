Beasts 2023 streaming and live TV: where to see the second episode, 28 February

Tonight, Tuesday 28 February 2023, at 21.20 on Rai 2 the second episode of Beasts will be broadcast, the new edition (2023) of the program created and conducted by Francesca Fagnani. The pungent and ironic face-to-face encounters are back in which the journalist confronts, without discounts, with big names in entertainment, politics, lifestyle and news. Guests willing to get involved, accepting the rules of the programme: tell their stories without filters, answer the presenter’s clear, direct and often irreverent questions. Where to see Beasts 2023 on live TV and live streaming? All the information in detail below.

On TV

The program, as mentioned, is broadcast on Tuesday evening in prime time at 21.20 on Rai 2.

Beasts 2023 live stream

Not just tv. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.

How many bets

We have seen where to see Beasts 2023 on TV and live streaming, but how many episodes are planned on Rai 2? In all, five episodes will be aired: the first on Tuesday 21 February 2023; the fifth and last Tuesday 21 March 2023. Below is the complete schedule (attention: it may vary):