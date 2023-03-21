Beasts 2023: previews and guests of the fourth episode, 21 March

This evening, Tuesday 21 March 2023, at 21.20 on Rai 2 the fifth and final episode of Beasts will be broadcast, the new edition (2023) of the program created and hosted by Francesca Fagnani. The pungent and ironic face-to-face encounters are back in which the journalist confronts, without discounts, with big names in entertainment, politics, lifestyle and news. Guests willing to get involved, accepting the rules of the programme: tell their stories without filters, answer the presenter’s clear, direct and often irreverent questions. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Previews: guests and interviews

In this fifth and last episode of Belve in prime time, Ornella Vanoni, Claudia Pandolfi and Claudio Amendola will be guests. The pungent and ironic face-to-face encounters are back in which Francesca Fagnani confronts, without discounts, with big names in entertainment, politics, customs and news. A cycle of episodes dedicated to indomitable, ambitious, strong women (and men), not necessarily to be loved, but which one cannot help but listen to. The episode is also enriched by the story of Michela Andreozzi who also returns this Tuesday on the stage of Belve, and again Ubaldo Pantani with an ironic sketch, and finally space for the comic incursions of the Eterobasiche and Cristina Di Tella. Beasts is a cycle of episodes dedicated to indomitable, ambitious, strong women (and men), not necessarily to be loved, but which one cannot help but listen to. Among the novelties of the “format”, which has decreed the success of the previous editions, first of all the number of interviews which will be three per episode.

Beasts 2023: cast

Not just interviews. The program, unlike previous editions, will also have some moments dedicated to comedy, entrusted to the satire of Ubaldo Pantani and the incursion of some young and talented revelations from the web. Among the new entries, in fact, also Valeria De Angelis and Maria Chiara Cicolani, the two Roman girls who, with their “Heterobasic” Instagram page, give life to an amazing parody of “heterobasic males”, bringing to the stage tics and stereotypes of conversations between men on topics such as football, gender quotas and Lgbtq+. Finally, space also for Cristina Di Tella, the girl from Termoli, star of TikTok, capable of perfectly replicating the movements, grimaces and vocal intonations of the television characters.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Beasts 2023 on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the program is broadcast on Tuesday evenings at 21.20 on Rai 2. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.