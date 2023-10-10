Beasts 2023: previews and guests of the third episode, 10 October

This evening, 10 October 2023, Belve returns, Francesca Fagnani’s cult show broadcast every Tuesday in prime time on Rai 2 from 9.20pm. There are five episodes in total. But who are the guests and the previews this evening? Here is all the information.

The biting and ironic face-to-faces return in which Francesca Fagnani confronts, without discounts, great guests determined to get involved and accept Belve’s challenge: to talk about themselves without filters, to answer honestly to the presenter’s clear, direct and often irreverent questions . Guests of this evening’s episode of Belve, Tuesday 10 October at 9.20pm on Rai 2, will be: Emma Bonino, Stefania Nobile and Federico Fashion Style. For the space dedicated to the comedy of Vincenzo De Lucia, the journalist Tommaso Labate will be a guest of Belve’s “fortune teller”; while Michela Andreozzi will return to the “family” again and will be entrusted with the stand-up moment of the evening. Also not to be missed is the incursion of the Heterobasics, and finally the closing theme with all the off-air performances of the guests of the episode, which over the years has become one of the most awaited moments by the Belve audience.

How many episodes are planned for Belve 2023? Five episodes in total, from 26 September at 9.20pm on Rai 2. Below is the complete schedule.

First episode: September 26, 2023

Second episode: October 3, 2023

Third episode: 10 October 2023

Fourth episode: October 17, 2023

Fifth episode: October 24, 2023

Where to see Belve live on TV and in streaming? You can follow Belve 2023 on Rai 2 every Tuesday evening at 9.20pm from 26 September 2023. Also in streaming and on demand on Rai Play.