Beasts 2023 streaming and live TV: where to see the second episode, 3 October

Tonight, Tuesday 3 October 2023, at 9.20 pm on Rai 2, the second episode of Belve will be broadcast, the new edition (2023) of the program created and hosted by Francesca Fagnani. The biting and ironic face-to-faces in which the journalist confronts, without discounts, big names in entertainment, politics, customs and news are back. Guests willing to get involved, accepting the rules of the program: telling their stories without filters, answering the presenter’s clear, direct and often irreverent questions. Where to see Beasts 2023 live on TV and live streaming? Below is all the information in detail.

On TV

The program, as mentioned, is broadcast on Tuesday evenings at 9.20 pm on Rai 2.

Beasts 2023 live streaming

Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to see and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.

How many episodes

We have seen where to see Belve 2023 on TV and live streaming, but how many episodes are planned on Rai 2? In total, five episodes will be broadcast: the first on Tuesday 26 September 2023; the fifth and last on Tuesday 24 October 2023. Below is the complete schedule (attention: it may vary):