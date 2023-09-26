Beasts 2023: how many episodes, duration and when it ends on Rai 2

How many episodes are planned for Belve 2023? Five episodes in total, broadcast every Tuesday on Rai 2 at 9.20pm with Francesca Fagnani from 26 September. The biting and ironic face-to-faces in which the journalist confronts, without discounts, big names in entertainment, politics, customs and news are back. In this new edition, in addition to the journalist, there is a fixed cast with Vincenzo De Lucia and the Heterobasics as well as a series of stand-ups entrusted to actors and actresses. Below is the complete schedule.

First episode: September 26, 2023

Second episode: October 3, 2023

Third episode: 10 October 2023

Fourth episode: October 17, 2023

Fifth episode: October 24, 2023

Duration

But how long does each episode of Beasts last? The program lasts about an hour and a half, from 9.20pm to 11pm.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Belve live on TV and in streaming? You can follow Belve 2023 on Rai 2 every Tuesday evening at 9.20pm from 26 September 2023. Also in streaming and on demand on Rai Play.