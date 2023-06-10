During the Wholesome Direct The official trailer for has been revealed beastieballpeculiar title developed by Wishes Unlimited and published by Klei Publishing.

The title, born thanks to a Kickstarter campaignwill be released on PC via Steam in an unspecified period of 2024.

Beastieball is a Turn-based RPG where the protagonist will have to recruit a series of creatures to form one volleyball team.

The title, as can be seen from the official trailer, is very reminiscent of the video games of the series Pokémonso much so that the creatures that will form our team they will be able to level up and even evolve. The official description of Beastieball reads as follows:

Manage a sports team of Beasties in this turn-based volleyball RPG! Explore an open world and meet a diverse cast of trainers, each with their own story. You will have to defeat them and climb the leaderboard if you want to compete in the CROWN SERIES. Engage in turn-based strategy matches on a tactical grid. When you have the ball, you have more actions available to set up a devastating attack. When the other team has the ball, you’ll have to anticipate the opponents’ attack and play defensively Each Beastie has unique traits, strengths and weaknesses, and they have many ways to work together, bringing great depth and strategy to each playthrough.

If you want more information on the aforementioned title, please visit the official Kickstarter page by beastieball.