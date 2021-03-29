At present, fans are waiting for the broadcast in our region of the Season 2 from the anime of BEASTARS.

In Japan this series was part of the winter launches, and as always happens, it premiered new intro and closing sequences. In the case of the second, it was decided to focus on two characters, Louis and Ibuki.

Both can be seen in a car driving down a highway, and part of the sequence focuses on their faces.

BEASTARS Season 2 Closing Highlights

The fact is that creating said animation was anything but easy. It is what its creator revealed, Kouhei Kadowaki. Through your own account at Twitter posted a video and some comments.

There you can see two models of the heads of Louis and Ibuki. Apparently, the shape of both was so complicated to make the animation, that it was decided to create two sculptures of their plasticine heads. That way it could be analyzed from any angle.

BEASTARS reveals the cover of their final chapter

Kadowaki He stressed that it is the first time that they put so much effort into pre-production for animation. It should be noted that Orange, the studio behind BEASTARS, is one of those who get the best out of computer-generated graphics.

There are Japanese animation houses that suffer a lot when handling these types of tools. That translates into horrendous results, as happened with the new version of Berserk.

Orange is a studio that knows how to handle 3D well

Good thing that is not the case with Orange. To all this, when will the Season 2 from BEASTARS outside of Japan? We will have to be patient, since as revealed Netflix, will be at your service until July of this year.

As for the country of the Rising Sun, it seems that it is over. In that nation it is available in the programming block + Ultra from Fuji TV. All you have to do is arm yourself with patience and wait for the localized version to come out.

Currently, the manga has already ended. It began to be published in September 2016 in the magazine Weekly Shōnen Champion, and ended on October 8 of last year.

It remains to be seen how far the animated adaptation will go, although it seems that there is enough material for more episodes. But only Orange you can talk about it. Returning to the subject of heads, it is a sample of the effort of the study to take care of the details of the anime.

