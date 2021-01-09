The second season of Beastars finally premiered in Japan, with thousands of fans bringing out his more ‘furious’ side, although in Latin America and other parts of the world is not yet available.

Fortunately, that does not mean that we cannot enjoy other types of content inspired by Beastars, the manga created by Paru Itagaki, which definitely has a lot of fabric to cut from for fan arts and cosplay.

That is why, while we wait for the second season of the anime, we enjoy a session that the Russian cosplayers did, Honey chan and Ayame, to play the protagonists of Beastars, Haru and Legoshi.

Fall in love with ‘furry’ with Haru and Legoshi cosplay

Through their Instagram profiles, Ayame and Honey chan they shared the postcards from their cosplay shoot. In it they recreate the tender relationship between the protagonists of Beastars.

Just like in the anime, Ayame personified a Legoshi self-conscious, afraid to express his feelings and his wild side towards Haru. Of course, he used a fake ears and tail to appear to be a wolf, but they were very well combined with the school uniform.

For its part, Honey chan used bunny ears over a blonde wig to play Haru in cosplay, that with her white dress and her short stature does nothing but touch anyone.

Both artists paid close attention to the details of their cosplay, not only their costumes, but the attitude they show of their characters.

In this way, Haru and Legoshi came to life to take their relationship further, although we have yet to see how their romance will advance in the anime of Beastars.



