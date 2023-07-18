Bears | Two bears are roaming in Kuopio, the police ask you to stay away from the area of ​​Jynkänvuori and Jynkänmäki

There are two bears in Kuopio. The authorities ask residents to stay away from certain areas.

Kuopio Two bears have been spotted in the island city, Eastern Finland police said on Tuesday. According to the police, the bears were moving in the terrain of Jynkänvuori and Jynkänmäki.

The police’s situation center told STT that the sighting of the bears was made by an outdoorsman on Tuesday after seven in the evening.

“According to the outsider, there was one bigger and one smaller bear, probably a mother and a cub,” said the senior constable Juha Jääskeläinen from the Itä-Savo police.

In the evening, the police field leader prepared a plan for dealing with the bear situation in the area. According to Jääskeläinen, the animals are going to be directed away from the settlement. The police had called the big game rescue service to the scene.

“We hope that we could also bring dogs with us, with which we could track the bears. The purpose would be to steer the bears safely away from the settlement,” Jääskeläinen said at half past nine.

Senior the constable does not remember any bear sightings in the area before.

The challenge for the police is an area with a body of water and a residential area. There are both single-family houses and apartment buildings nearby. The police now need peace of mind to deal with the situation.

“Jynkänvuori and Jynkänmäki are popular outdoor areas, I hope people stay away from that area,” said Jääskeläinen.

A danger bulletin has been issued for the North Savo area. It can be heard and seen on Yle’s local radio and teletext TV, among other things.

The police announced the danger on Twitter around eight in the evening.