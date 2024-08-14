Bears, driver chases and films a mother bear and her cubs: reported

Curiosity and the desire to see bears up close cost a forty-year-old from Introdacqua a complaint for animal cruelty. The man, together with his wife and young son, was returning home by car to the village a handful of kilometers from Sulmona, when along the avenue that leads to the house, near the cemetery at the gates of the small town, he found himself in front of a bear with her two cubs. It would be theBear Barbara and her cubs, born for the first time in the area of ​​the Genzana Reserve of Pettorano sul Gizio (L’Aquila) and already closely monitored by the Reserve. Instead of stopping and turning off the headlights, waiting for the passage, as required by the regulations, The 40-year-old chased the bear family in his car, shining his headlights on them and scaring them. An act done without the intention of harming the animals, but which would have put them in danger anyway. The undertaking was filmed with a cell phone, the video then ended up on social media pushed the Sulmona prosecutor’s office to acquire the video and proceed to identify the man reported by the prosecutor’s office. He defended himself by explaining that he had found the bears in front of him, but his behavior was still not respectful of the animals, according to the prosecutor’s office. Right after the media outcry over the video, the mayor of Introdacqua, Cristian Colasante, issued a specific ordinance to protect the plantigrades, prohibiting filming, photos, chases and the abandonment of food in the street. Ordinances that the most remote mountain centers are now accustomed to, but which are being adopted for the first time in Introdacqua.