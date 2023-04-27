Home page World

From: Martina Lippl

A family of bears bounces on a trampoline in the garden, a screenshot from a video posted on Facebook shows. © Screenshot Facebook

A family of bears climbs onto a trampoline to play. This stunning scene is filmed by a Connecticut woman.

Farmington – Several bears wander into a garden and climb on a trampoline. Then four bears jump on the trampoline, roll around on it and fight a bit. A fifth bear explores the playground equipment on the ground. Olivia Germano from Farmington (USA) posted the video of the animal visit on Facebook.

Bears jump on the trampoline in the garden – Facebook post inspires

“This is great”, “wonderful” and “incredible” can be read in the comments. “They are so beautiful and don’t cause any trouble if left alone,” one user wrote. Watching the bear family play is simply stunning, says another. Seeing the bears on a trampoline makes you forget just how dangerous and unpredictable these wild animals can be. In Germany, problem bear Bruno made the authorities in Bavaria sweat in 2006. Bruno’s sister is now killing a jogger in Italy. Were in Bavaria Brown bear tracks discovered again.

US agency warns: Conflicts between bears and humans are increasing

The bears in the US state of Connecticut are black bears (Ursus americanus americanus). More than 1,000 black bears live in the state, the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) estimates. In Farmington there were said to be 57 copies last year. The authorities regularly provide information about the population and the dangers as well as rules of conduct to enable peaceful coexistence between humans and bears.

However, if a bear attacks a person, safety comes first DEEP website to read. The bear is then “humanely euthanized”. That was only recently the case. A 74-year-old woman was attacked and bitten by a bear while walking her dog. Bears that had entered houses also had to be euthanized this year. According to the agency, conflicts between bears and humans continue to increase.

The bear family is apparently a regular visitor to Olivia Germano’s garden, as other Facebook posts show. The animals sniff at the garden furniture on the terrace. So far everything is going peacefully. One A father filmed an extraordinary encounter with a stray wolf on his mobile phone. At that time, only a few meters separated the man and his daughter from the animal. (ml)