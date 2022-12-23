ont. Polar bears west of Canada’s Hudson Bay, in the southern tip of the Arctic, continue to die in large numbers, according to a new government study of the terrestrial carnivore. Female bears and cubs face the greatest difficulties.

The researchers surveyed the western Hudson Bay region by air in 2021 and estimated there were 618 bears, compared with 842 in 2016, when the population was last surveyed.

“The actual decline is much greater than I would have expected,” said Andrew Derocher, a University of Alberta biology professor who has studied Hudson Bay polar bears for nearly four decades. Derocher was not involved in the study.

According to the authors, since the 1980s the number of bears in the region has been reduced by almost 50 percent. The ice, which is essential for their survival, is disappearing.

Polar bears depend on Arctic sea ice, the surface area of ​​which shrinks in summer with warmer temperatures and re-forms in the long winter. They use it for hunting, perching near holes in the thick ice to spot seals—their favorite food—as they come up for air. But with the Arctic warming twice as fast as the rest of the world due to climate change, the sea ice is breaking up earlier than usual and taking longer to freeze by the end of the year.

This has left polar bears—the 19 populations that live in the Arctic—with less ice on which to live, hunt, and breed.

The researchers say the concentration of young and female bear deaths in western Hudson Bay is alarming. Young bears need energy to grow and cannot survive long periods without enough food, and female bears suffer because they expend a lot of energy nursing and raising their cubs.

According to the study, the result confirms what scientists predicted could happen to the species as more of its habitat is destroyed.

“It certainly raises feasibility issues,” says Derocher. “That is the reproductive engine of the population.”