From: Florian Naumann

The predators bear and wolf are also causing uncertainty in Bavaria. Hubert Aiwanger warns shortly before the election.

Osnabrück/Munich – Shortly before the state elections in Bavaria, State Economics Minister Hubert Aiwanger criticized political mistakes in dealing with wild animals such as bears and wolves. The Free Voters leader warned in the New Osnabrücker Zeitung from negative impacts on tourism in mountain regions – and also “conflicts” with animal populations, “including human deaths”.

“Bears, like wolves, have no natural enemies in Germany and are therefore spreading more and more,” said Aiwanger. This is not the fault of the animals, but of unreasonable politics. He called for (more) wolves to be shot – and, if necessary, bears too.

Shortly before the Bavarian election, Aiwanger warns of the wolf problem – also for villages and cities

Aiwanger called for the wolf’s “favorable conservation status” to be recognized. There are now around 2,000 wolves in Germany. “With an annual growth rate of 30 percent or more, 500 animals would have to be shot per year so that the population does not spread further and is ultimately forced to invade villages or cities,” calculated Aiwanger.

Otherwise, free-range animal husbandry and tourism in Upper Bavaria and the Allgäu would be massively at risk. “The bear in particular is increasingly spreading into Bavaria due to the overpopulation in regions such as Trentino, and we will soon see that hikers are no longer visiting mountain regions as tourist guests,” warned Aiwanger.

Little is known about the behavioral patterns of bears in Upper Bavaria. “However, if it is to be expected that there is a direct danger to people, then the bear must also be removed,” demanded the Free Voters leader.

Wolf and bear heat up tempers: constant dispute in the Alps – and favorite topic for populists

Wolves kill hundreds of farm animals such as sheep and cattle in Germany every year. Shooting the predators has so far only been possible under strict conditions. However, there have been no proven attacks on people in Germany in recent years. In the spring, a bear killed a jogger in northern Italy. In Germany, isolated sheep are said to have been killed by bears.

The topics of “wolf” and “bear” regularly heat up people’s minds in Bavaria – at least since “problem bear” Bruno appeared in Bavaria in 2006. State Parliament President Ilse Aigner (CSU) also warned at the beginning of September of the dangers posed by wolves to alpine farming. The CSU government program for the state elections in October states: “Wolves and other predators must be limited and reduced to a tolerable level.”

At the same time, critics and experts have recently pointed out that right-wing populists also like to put wolves and bears on the agenda. “The FPÖ also has the wolf in its program,” said the head of the opinion research institute Insa, Herrmann Binkert, recently. The same applies to the AfD. “The AfD is simply the opposite party to the Greens,” said Binkert. “All the issues that the Greens have difficulty with are dealt with in a special way by the AfD: nuclear energy, migration, wolves.” In Slovakia, the right-wing populist party Sme Rodina warned of the uncontrolled spread of brown bears before the parliamentary elections.

Dispute over the shooting of wolves: Özdemir “doesn’t want to prevent problems” – farmers are demanding more

Meanwhile, the political dispute continues to simmer – it revolves around the question of whether problem animals or all animals should be the target of hunting. Federal Ministers Cem Özdemir and Steffi Lemke (Greens) have already spoken out in favor of making it easier to shoot problematic wolves. “I’m just saying, do it. I won’t stop you,” said Özdemir in the summer during a visit to Bavaria about the shooting of problem wolves: “The Federal Nature Conservation Act not only allows wolves that kill livestock and jump over fences to be taken, but also entire packs.” However, European law does not allow anything more.

Lemke later admitted that there was too much bureaucracy for farmers who wanted to protect their animals from wolves. The The Environment Minister wanted suggestions for improvements by the end of September able to make how kreiszeitung.de reported. This schedule obviously didn’t work out – but Lemke wanted to come forward with suggestions at the beginning of October.

The current wolf policy is a prime example of an unworldly, ignorant and aloof policy that only aims at symbolism and deliberately ignores the real problems.

The focus of criticism is also on the European law in question. When the 16 Prime Ministers recently held talks with the EU Commission in Brussels, the wolf was on the agenda. Lower Saxony’s Prime Minister Stephan Weil (SPD) insisted on changes. In July, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen cautiously announced a lowering of the wolf’s protection status in Bavaria. One of von der Leyen’s pony was killed by a wolf – the attacker was later cleared to be shot.

“The federal government’s ideologically motivated stalling tactics can no longer be tolerated,” said CDU Bundestag member Hans-Jürgen Thies in September. The German Farmers’ Association recently came to a similar assessment: “The current wolf policy is a prime example of an unworldly, ignorant and aloof policy that only aims at symbolism and deliberately ignores the real problems,” said General Secretary Bernhard Krüsken to the agency in September Reuters. “This is fuel for disillusionment with politics.” (fn with material from AFP and Reuters)