by VALERIO BARRETTA

Bearman, debut as a protagonist

Eleventh in qualifying, 36 thousandths of a second from the exclusion of a certain Lewis Hamilton from Q3 and seventh in the race, just ahead of the seven-time world champion. All on his debut in Formula 1 and on a Ferrari. If to Oliver Bearman if you had said that the Formula 2 pole position would be the most negligible emotion of the weekend he would have laughed in your face. And that's exactly how it went.

The performance of the British rider was great, going beyond expectations and winning his first world championship points with a clear race despite his 18 years, in which he pushed but with rationality and without overdoing it. And after the checkered flag, he deserved the compliments of that beaten Hamilton and which he will see much more closely in the future in Maranello.

Bearman's words

“I think overall I can be happy, it's my first time doing so many consecutive laps with the soft and hard tyres, and it's the first time I've found myself following other cars: I tried to use the batteries in the just to get through“, he confessed to Sky Sport F1. “There were a lot of firsts today, but I think I did wellI had good discipline, I didn't make any mistakes and I achieved the goal I set before the race“.

“On this track I think the most difficult thing was the level of push you can sustain with the tyres“, he continued. “I pushed throughout the race, and especially on the hard tires you can push a lot. However, this requires a lot of precision to go fast every lap, and in the end when I had two riders with the soft on the back pushing it was difficult, because my rears were wearing out, but I had to keep pushing. I struggled a bit with my neck, especially when you stop getting fresh air and get tired. It's not the best circuit on a physical level to debut, but I think we still did a good job“.