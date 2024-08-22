Special Debut

One of the unforgettable moments of the 2024 Formula 1 season will undoubtedly remain Oliver Bearman’s Surprise Circus Debuta very young English driver who suddenly found himself behind the wheel of the Ferrari in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix due to the appendicitis operation undergone by Carlos Sainz. The 2005-born driver did surprisingly well at the wheel of the SF-24, finishing the race in seventh placeahead of Lewis Hamilton, earning the respect of the entire paddock so much so that he was then signed by Haas for next year despite a disappointing F2 season.

In an interesting interview given to theHigh Performance PodcastBearman told some curious behind the scenes of those hours and days so electrifying and convulsive, pronouncing very beautiful words towards the one who was his teammate for a day: Charles Leclerc. According to what is reported by the English, in fact, The Monegasque went out of his way to help the new arrival trying to provide the information that Bearman was missing since he was unable to complete all the free practice sessions.

Charles’s contribution

“I think he noticed that I was a little nervous. – explained Bearman, referring to Leclerc’s attitude towards him – and the thing I remember is that he helped me before the race. We sat with him and also with Fred [Vasseur, Team Principal Ferrari] and it helped me a little bit. I hadn’t done any long runs, I had barely done two fast laps in a row before the race. It’s a little bit of a different scenario driving in the race than qualifying and he gave me some insights into the behavior of the tires and things like thatthings I hadn’t experienced yet”.

“It’s a small detail – continued the Englishman – but it’s very helpful and it’s something I didn’t get to experience in my one practice session. These little tips and insights were invaluable to me in the situation I was in. I had known him for a while, we had met a few times, but that weekend I understood what kind of person he was. I gained a lot of respect for him, because he had no obligation to do such a thing.“, concluded Bearman.