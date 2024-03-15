by VALERIO BARRETTA

Bearman, Steiner warns Ferrari

“You haven't gotten rid of me yet“. Günther's new adventure begins with a smile Steinerwho today began writing for the official Formula 1 website. The former Haas team principal wanted to hit the ground running, and almost like a consummate reporter he immediately hit on the topic of the moment: Oliver Bearman.

After so much attention to off-track aspects, the Briton had the merit of at least partially diverting attention from the Red Bull chaos thanks to his great debut weekend in Jeddah. With the performances offered in Saudi Arabia, Bearman has peremptorily applied for a seat in Haas for 2025. And while whoever took Steiner's place – Ayao Komatsu – slows down on his arrival to reassure Nico Hülkenberg and Kevin Magnussen as much as possible, the South Tyrolean would push to sign Bearman immediately. And just as he would do it, every team principal in the paddock would do it: any of them, according to Steiner, could ask Bearman to Ferrari.

Steiner's words

“This performance will have removed many doubts about his abilities. It's in a good position because a lot of contracts expire at the end of this year. Ollie can put himself in a good position: he can't go where he wants, but I think there is more of an opportunity for him“, this is Steiner's comment. “He has a contract with Ferrari, but I don't know for how long. If you were interested in him, you would go and talk to Ferrari and see if it was possible to get something. Of course you have to see what happens in your team with the drivers. I think a lot of teams will be looking at him proactively after his performance last weekend. If I see the potential, others will see it too, I think he has a good chance of getting a place next year“.

“Based on his performance in Jeddah, and after what I saw from him when we worked at Haas, I would put it on a car“, he concluded. “Obviously, it depends on the circumstances and available places. You have to see the whole landscape, but he would be a candidate. Obviously, it is not guaranteed to be 100% successful. It's always a risk. But the way he performed in qualifying and the race in Jeddah, after doing just an hour of testing, suggests the risk is much lower“.