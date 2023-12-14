Bearman: the Ferrari talent

The next championship of Formula 2 should see the Briton back on track Oliver Bearman, not yet reconfirmed by PREMA and this year the author of four victories and three pole positions. Finishing sixth in the general classification, the 18-year-old boasts two successes in both Italian and German F4, both achieved in 2021. A 'double' that attracted the attention of the Ferrariwhich last year included it in its own Driver Academy.

The first experiences in F1

A promotion that saw an important chapter in the growth of the British driver in 2023with the first private test behind the wheel of a single-seater Formula 1 which took place last October and took place on the track of Fiorano with the 2021 Ferrari. Subsequently, Bearman also made his race weekend debut, participating in the first session of Free Practice for the Mexican and Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (in addition to the post-season tests at Yas Marina), in both cases with the Haas.

The sensations in Mexico City

Furthermore, the experience lived in Fiorano allowed the young English talent to present himself with greater preparation, as he himself admitted in an interview reported by racefans.net: “In Mexico I had confidence in myself – has explained – because I had already driven an F1. I didn't know where I was, it was just me on the track, but it was nice that when I went there I was more or less competitive. I was very nervous before the session, although I probably tried not to show it. I was very happy to have shown that I could be there and be close to these guys. This was probably the biggest lesson. But also, of course, the obvious one of learning the track, the car and how the Haas guys work.”

The example of Piastri

In addition to having noticed the main differences between the Mexican track and that of Abu Dhabi, especially due to the difference in grip and the different altitudes of the two tracks, Bearman underlined the importance of private testing in F1 to arrive prepared for your debut as an official driver, indicating the example of Oscar Piastri with Alpine before arriving at McLaren: “I am ready to enter F1 in 2025 – he added – I know I have what it takes. Preparation would be important, and first of all I have to do a good job in F2. This is the first step. But I have no doubt that if they called me, I would be ready to go. Piastri proved that preparation is really important. When you enter F1, you deal with people who already have many races under their belt, and coming as a rookie is a difficult task. It's something we've thought about and it will be very important that, before I start an F1 campaign, I'm really prepared. So hopefully there will be more FP1 and maybe even some private testing next year. I have no say in the matter, but in an ideal world this would be my approach to an F1 season.”