Sainz knocked out

A dazzling start to the season for Carlos Sainz, also full of ups and downs. In these first three races the Spaniard not only achieved a third place in Bahrain and a great success in Melbourne, but he had to miss Saturday and Sunday in Jeddah, thanks to aappendicitis resolved over the weekend after surgery.

Sainz's debut

Without the possibility of continuing the weekend in Saudi Arabia, Ferrari called Oliver Bearman in place of the Spaniard, leaving his main role behind the wheel of Prema in Formula 2 to replace the #55. After the 11th place obtained in qualifying, with Q3 missed by 36 thousandths, the Briton redeemed himself in the race, recovering up to 7th place and finishing in the points on his F1 debut.

The biggest difficulties

The first F1 GP of his career, lasting 50 laps on a street circuit, was a very tough experience for the 18-year-old Englishman, especially due to the G forces stronger than those faced in F2.

Interviewed with The Times, Bearman specifically recounted what were the greatest physical difficulties suffered during the GP in Saudi Arabia: “Most of the pain came from lower back – he said – the neck is a given, but Jeddah is one of the most difficult slopes. The straights are also quite twisty, which doesn't seem like much, but when you repeat them 50 times, there is no rest. The F1 cars are very narrow and are not designed for comfort. Everything was done at the last minute. When I made the seat, I didn't think I would have to use it. In F2 we don't have as much downforce or G-force, so the effort is much less. We don't have power steering, so the job of the steering is very heavy. When I finish an F2 race, my arms are usually tired, but other than that I'm fine. In F1, the steering is very light, but you get tossed here and there. Muscles that don't seem engaged are sore the next day. It's tiring, you lose a lot of water, I couldn't believe how sweaty I was. It was a great challenge. But I really liked it.”