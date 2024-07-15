by VALERIO BARRETTA

Bearman prepares for F1

Oliver Bearman dreams of becoming the new Charles Leclercthat is, to be launched by Ferrari first in Formula 1 and then dressed in red. For the Monegasque there was a year of apprenticeship (2018) in Sauber, while Bearman – who will make his debut as a regular next year in Haas – will have to wait longer considering that the Scuderia from Maranello will be able to enjoy the dream pairing of Leclerc and Hamilton. The British driver will wait willingly, after all he has to grow and deserve the first team through a path in Haas that certainly does not look easy. Bearman, however, has the support of his team and his idol: it is Leclerc himself who has the most important words to say about him.

Leclerc’s words

“I think he is an incredibly talented driver.. I think that in the first year each boy must be followed specifically, Ollie is very well prepared and he demonstrated it in Jeddah when he got into the car by immediately going very fast“, these are the words of the Monegasque to the media.

“One piece of advice I feel like giving him is to don’t put yourself under too much pressure. He is still very young and has the speed, he has shown us that many times. He is not having an easy season, because his team is struggling a lot in Formula 2, but He’s incredibly fast and I have no doubt he’ll be very fast in Formula 1.“, he continued. “He just has to take his time, make the mistakes he needs to learn, become a better driver and not put himself under too much pressure, because then sometimes you can perform a little below your potential.“.

The movements in Haas

Bearman, who will take part in the fourth of the six FP1 scheduled for this year in Hungary (he will take the place of Nico Hülkenberg), could be joined next year by Esteban Ocon. He would immediately be an uncomfortable name, also because the Frenchman has never been soft on his teammates. Alternatively, the most viable option is for Kevin Magnussen to remain.