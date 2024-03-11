by VALERIO BARRETTA

Bearman amazes, Haas thinks about it

The best story told by the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix is ​​certainly that of Oliver Bearman, suddenly catapulted onto the track and capable not only of learning the procedures and systems of a Formula 1 car in just a few minutes, but also of obtaining his first world championship points in the Circus. Future proof? Sure, but what future?

Bearman is a driver at the Ferrari Driver Academy, and naturally the Scuderia di Maranello would like to see him grow in a nearby team. Being the reserve of Haas, the natural landing place would be the US team. And team principal Ayao Komatsu he certainly made no secret of the fact that he carefully watched his first weekend in F1. However, the Japanese wanted to convey peace of mind to the owners Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hülkenberg, whose contracts expire at the end of the year. For Komatsu Bearman it's a hypothesis, but Haas has its drivers.

Komatsu's words

“Oliver was impressive. This circuit isn't the easiest to suddenly tackle in FP3, so I'm very happy for him. I think he deserves a chance next year. Penalties aside, however, Magnussen was fantastic in Jeddah, and Nico also gave his best. So how can I say that Oliver will be our driver for next year?“, this is the reflection of the Japanese in Arabia. “Based on today's performance, our drivers are Nico and Kevin“.

“We raced him in FP1 in Mexico and Abu Dhabi and it was immediately clear to me that he had something special. It's not just about speed, but about a global assessment: he understands the objectives, absorbs the information from the previous lap and improves in the next step. He immediately showed maturity, driving like a veteran“.