The pre-F2 path

English born 2005, Oliver Bearman is considered one of the most promising drivers in the cadet categories of Formula 1. The only one capable of winning the Italian and German Formula 4 title in the same season, the current talent of Press he then moved to Formula 3 with the same Grisignano di Zocco team in 2022, the year in which he was promoted by Ferrari in your own Driver Academy.

The first experiences

Then passed into F2 last season, Bearman took further steps forward: in addition to winning a total of 4 races, the last of which in Monza, the Briton also matured his approach to Formula 1. Committed to first free practice session in the GP of Mexico and of Abu Dhabi with the Haasthe 18-year-old also played a tests in Fiorano with Ferrari, for a total of three experiences which allowed him to increase his experience in the top flight, albeit as a rookie.

Ready to get started

His future for next season has already been established: another year in F2 with Prema, this time alongside his teammate Andrea Kimi Antonelli, making his debut and above all arriving directly from the European Regional Formula. A season that could bring the Englishman even closer to F1, with a possible call to the Circus that doesn't seem to worry him: “I know I would be ready to go – he declared in an interview with the official F1 website – I know I have what it takes, but obviously preparation would be important and, first of all, I should do a good job in F2. This is the first step, but I have no doubt that if I were to be called up, I would be ready to go.”

'Ground effect' test

The 2024 tests will also fuel the Englishman's confidence in his qualities, which, by regulation, will allow young drivers to be able to carry out sessions with the 2022 single-seaters to ground effect: “The fact of being able to use the 2022 cars will be very useful because these are the same generation of cars and not much has changed since then – he added – so, it's good to know and we hope to be able to take advantage of it too. Let's hope there are more FP1s and also some private tests. I have no say in the matter, but in an ideal world this will be my approach to an F1 season.”