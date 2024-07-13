by VALERIO BARRETTA

Bearman, Haas’s gamble

He is not even 20 years old and already has a future assured in Formula 1. Oliver Bearman in 2025 he will drive Haas and compete with the best drivers in the world, including champions who could easily be his father due to their age, such as Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton.

Many have turned up their noses at the gamble of the American team. Bearman’s Formula 2 season, on the other hand, is proceeding in a shaky way also due to the difficulties of the Prema team (just think of Bahrain, Austria and Imola), and the 2005-born driver finds himself in 13th place in the standings with 25 points less than his teammate Andrea Kimi Antonelli. A gap that is partially explained by the weekend of Jeddahin which Bearman had to “throw away” the pole position because Ferrari called him to replace Carlos Sainz, who was suffering from appendicitis.

Bearman’s words

That very weekend, in which he snatched seventh place even ahead of compatriots Norris and Hamilton, played a role in his promotion to Haas driver for 2025. Bearman himself admits it: “I think Gedda has shown what he is capable of doing and that even the rookies are not that far behind the group. I think it made a significant contribution to the reason why he is here“, these are the words in the press conference at Silverstone. “The F2 season is going like this. I think I’m performing at a level I’ve never reached, then I arrive at Montmeló and I finish last, while last year I won by three seconds“.

Bearman’s goal is of course to return to driving for Ferrari, but as a full-time driver, as Charles Leclerc did in 2019: “I hope so, it would be a dream. It’s not all in my hands, all I can do is give my best“. He will have time to prove his worth, even if the latest youngsters fished out by Haas in the lower series have not performed as expected, just think of Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin. Team principal Ayao Komatsu in an interview He said he had no doubts about Bearman’s abilities, and that he valued him more on his performance with the team in free practice and testing than on his results in Formula 2.