Bearman’s ‘premiere’

Over the course of PL1 of the Mexican Grand Prix, which by regulation can be used by teams to field a rookie during the current season, there were five rookie drivers who had their first official experience in the top series. Among these, behind the wheel of Haasthere was also the British Oliver Bearman18 year old from Ferrari Driver Academy currently involved in the Formula 2 championship with PREMA.

The notable result

In the mini-ranking reserved for new faces, Bearman finished ahead of his colleagues, finishing in 15th position overall and with six tenths of an advantage over Isack Hadjar, also in AlphaTauri. The Englishman, who in his first year in the cadet category of the Circus boasts four victories, with the next event in Abu Dhabi marking the end of the 2023 season, has inevitably attracted the attention of fans, who had already seen him at ‘work with the Ferrari in a private testing session a Fiorano with the 2021 single-seater in preparation for free practice.

Future in F1?

The 2021 Italian and German Formula 4 champion, who obtained promotion to F2 after just one year of Formula 3, was asked by the media what he would think of his commitment to full time in Formula 1obtaining a response full of self-confidence: “I think I have what it takes – he has declared – There’s no doubt in my mind, but that’s not what it takes to get to F1. There’s a lot more going on behind the scenes, and I just need to keep focusing on myself. I have to do a good job in F2 next year and if it’s enough, it will be enough. Otherwise, I don’t know what to say.”

The first sensations

Bearman, who impressed Haas Technical Director Ayao Komatsu, described the emotions he felt both in Fiorano and, above all, in Mexico: “I tested the 2021 car a couple of weeks ago and it was at maximum grip and performance – he added – with the altitude of Mexico City, especially at the beginning and with an unfamiliar tire, it was quite slippery. It felt like I was in F2 again, so it was very nice. As the track improved, I let myself go. You don’t realize how fast you’re going until you brake and think: ‘Wait, I won’t be able to touch that rope point!’ Visibility was really difficult, then I had a hard time finding my way, especially in the first laps. You had to deal with sensation rather than sight, so it was an interesting new thing to get used to. I then wanted to immediately get comfortable with heavy braking; I preferred to go further, rather than build slowly. You just have to trust the car and I managed to do that quite early. It was tough, but I felt like I got the most out of it, even if the fastest lap left a little to be desired.”