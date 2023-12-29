One of the most interesting talents currently in the Ferrari Driver Academy is Oliver Bearman, who made his debut in Formula 2 with Prema this past season. In his first year in the preparatory category the Brit was the protagonist of ups and downs, but still finished in sixth place in the ranking thanks to some outstanding results.

What was missing during the season was certainly consistency, given that on several occasions he demonstrated that he had excellent potential in terms of pure pace, even achieving four victories, accompanied however by subpar performances and errors that had a negative impact.

As an FDA driver, Bearman also had the opportunity to approach the world of Formula 1, both with Ferrari and Haas, which over the years has often given young talents from the Cavallino the opportunity to get into the car.

Photo by: Ferrari Ollie Bearman, Ferrari

Last October the Maranello team gave him the chance to travel to Fiorano for a private test session with the 2021 single-seater, the SF21, in order to accumulate the 300 kilometers necessary to carry out free practice with Haas in Mexico and to Abu Dhabi with this season's car. Furthermore, again with the American team, Bearman spent an entire day in the post-season tests in Abu Dhabi, as well as spending hours on the simulator located in Maranello.

The young Briton's hope is that the positive indications of this 2023 will lead him to cover more kilometers in 2024 with a top-flight single-seater, with the aim of following in the footsteps of the now McLaren Oscar Piastri. Being part of the Alpine Academy, the 2021 F2 champion had the chance to cover many kilometers with a car from the French team, which often allowed his talents to take part in several private test sessions with single-seaters approved by the regulations, that is, with at least two years behind them.

In fact, Piastri also had the opportunity to run with a certain consistency during the year thanks to these sessions with Alpine, so much so that the French team itself, during the clash for McLaren over the 2022 contract, had underlined how they had represented a cost important for the team. At the time, Otmar Szafnauer, Team Principal of the team, revealed that the Australian had lapped for around 3500 km. Piastri's in-depth preparation immediately bore fruit, with one of the best debut seasons in recent years, which led him to obtain several podiums in addition to his first pole and his first victory, although both came in the sprint of Qatar.

Photo by: Jake Grant / Motorsport Images Oliver Bearman, Haas VF-23

According to Bearman, the Australian's preparation now represents a new standard for drivers who want to approach Formula 1 and he hopes to be able to emulate him: “Yes, he has shown that preparation is really important. When you enter F1 you deal with people who already has many races under his belt. Coming in as a rookie is a difficult job, so it's something we've thought about and it will be really important that before starting an F1 season I'm really prepared.”

“I hope this means more FP1 and maybe even some private testing. I have no say in the matter, but in an ideal world this would be my approach to an F1 season,” explained Bearman. Teams have the chance to run freely at provided that the cars have at least two years behind them and this means that, starting from this season, the teams will be able to use the 2022 cars, the first with the return of the ground effect regulations.

This clearly represents a great advantage for young people preparing for F1, given that they will have the opportunity to test themselves with the cars of the current technical cycle instead of the older generation. For example, Ferrari could now dust off the F1-75, thus giving the young people of the Academy the opportunity to accumulate kilometres. In the past, the Cavallino team has often allowed its drivers, especially the reserve ones such as Giovinazzi and Schwartzman, to return to the track to keep trained and carry out a comparison with the simulator, but has also organized private test sessions to run young talents.

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

“Yes, exactly. I tested the 2021 car. It's still an F1 car, I think it's even a little faster than the current generation. But the fact that from next year we can use the 2022 cars will be really useful , because it's the same generation of car and not much has changed since then. So, it's good news and we hope to be able to benefit from it too.”

When asked about his career planning, Bearman believes he will be ready for F1 in 2025 following his second season with Prema in Formula 2, where he will also compete with Mercedes talent Andrea Kimi Antonelli. “I know I have what it takes. Of course, preparation will be important. First of all, I have to do a good enough job [in Formula 2] to take the first step. But I have no doubt that, if he finds a seat, I will be ready to do well,” added the Briton.