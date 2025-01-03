Not only fashion is governed by tendenciesalso beauty and aesthetics. With the arrival of 2025, you have to know what is going to continue to be worn and what no longer makes sense, when it comes to improving your personal appearance. We talk about haircuts, but also the facial hair, beards and mustaches that will triumph this year, and other fundamental aspects so that you continue to give off that charm that makes you so special.

The men’s haircuts that will succeed in 2025

Men’s style has diversified enormously in recent years, giving rise to a host of hair alternatives. In 2025 we will continue to see extreme haircuts like the ‘buzz cut’ or military shavean option that is very popular with men looking for a comfortable and easy-to-maintain style. Along the same lines, for those who prefer to wear short hair, the fadewith the sides shorter than the upper area, is another option that will continue to succeed, and for the most daring, the Caesar courtwith very short straight bangs. For those who have thick hair, short grown ones with side bangs and the ‘wolf cut’, a mix of shaggy and mullet.

Austin Butler debuted a ‘buzz cut’ at the end of 2024, one of the haircuts that will triumph in the new year.



Beards and mustaches are still in fashion this year

A symbol of masculinity, facial hair continues to triumph in 2025. Trends this year range from the most natural and minimalist options, such as shaded beardto more classic styles, such as the full full beard. The mustache also takes center stage, alone and thick, like the chevron, or thinner, with the goatee or a two- or three-day-old drool. In all cases, care will be essential to achieve a neat and impeccable style.

Jacob Elordi with a full beard.



Minimalist skincare

The laziest are in luck, because another of the personal care trends in 2025 is minimalist skincare. Taking care of your skin is essential to preserve your health and youth, but no more routines with a lot of steps. The beauty trend of the new year is to use what is truly essential: a facial cleanser, a serum suitable for the type of skin and the problem you want to treat, an eye contour and a sun protection cream. At night, the same routine, except sun protection.









Minimalist beauty routines, trend of 2025.



Regenerative aesthetic medicine

If you want to go one step further, and resort to aesthetic medicine to look better, the trends of 2025 are aimed at naturalness. Exaggerated volumes are over, now you want to show off more cared for skinwith a natural appearance and in line with real age. Regenerative aesthetic medicine that focuses on restore damaged and aging structuresthrough collagen biostimulators, such as polylactic acid, will be the most prominent trend. Personalized treatments, as well as techniques that do not require recovery, will also be other trends in aesthetic medicine.

Invest in healthy longevity

Live longer and better It is still a trend, and to achieve it we have to do our part. Healthy habits are essential: take care of your diet, exercise dailycombining strength with cardio, prioritizing healthy social relationshipsmaintain good sleep hygiene, reserve moments for self-care through meditation, yoga, beauty care, etc., cultivate hobbies, avoid tobacco and alcohol abuse, carry out medical check-ups… All of this can be done complement with food supplementsgenetic analyzes and other diagnostic tests to prevent diseases.