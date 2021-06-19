The cameras captured the image of the perpetrator, who turned out to be a black bear, forcibly opening the doors of cars to enter them in search of food.

Police believe the bear is responsible for cases of vandalizing doors and windows of other cars. It issued a warning to residents to remove any food in their cars for fear that the bear will attract the vandalized thief.

However, she reassured citizens that the perpetrator was not armed, and therefore not dangerous.

A zoologist says that just making loud noises can frighten the bear, which enters urban areas, usually lost in the forests, which leads it to flee.