The President of the Autonomous Province of Trento, Maurizio Fugatti, has signed the order to kill the bear KJ1, identified as the one responsible for the attack on the 43-year-old French tourist Vivine Traifaux, who was injured in an arm, a leg and, in part, on the back. The task of killing the 22-year-old bear, the oldest specimen in the entire territory, has been entrusted to the Forestry Corps of the Autonomous Province. The League for the Defense of Animals and the Environment has already announced an appeal.

“The episode – specifies the president Michela Vittoria Brambilla, also on behalf of the Parliamentary Intergroup for Animal Rights and Environmental Protection – cannot in any case serve as a pretext to start the massacre of bears foreseen by the provincial law of last March, which we contest the non-compliance with European standards and the Constitution, nor for behaviors aimed at eluding the very possibility of a legality check. The case of the bear M90, killed at the same time as the decree that sentenced him to death, cannot and must not be repeated, to prevent animal rights associations from filing an appeal”.

Enpa: “We are at the law of retaliation”

The National Animal Protection Agency (ENPA) has announced that it will “challenge the order by which the President of Trentino sentenced to death the bear that allegedly attacked a French tourist. Even more disconcerting – continues ENPA – is the fact that the order was issued even though the identity of the bear that allegedly attacked the runner is not yet known and the circumstances in which the incident occurred are not known. In this regard, it seems that the plantigrade, a female, was in the company of at least one cub and could therefore have reacted to a perceived danger. – continues the note from ENPA – Also for this reason, ENPA will ask to have full access to the documentation prepared by the Trentino Forestry Corps”.

The president of Enpa, Carla Rocchi, states that “President Fugatti, whose personal aversion to plantigrades is known urbi et orbi, did not even wait for the outcome of the Forestry investigations, but immediately applied the law of retaliation, condemning to death an unidentified bear specimen. Any problems in coexistence with plantigrades as well as with all other wild animals are the responsibility of the provincial administrators, certainly not of the animals that adopt natural behavior patterns. The series of ‘selfies with bears’ seen in recent days and never sanctioned by the Pat, – Rocchi highlights – as well as the delays in positioning anti-plantigrade bins or the lack of awareness campaigns on coexistence with large carnivores, testify to the failure of the Pat in managing the relationship with wildlife. For this reason – concludes Rocchi – we ask that the Ministry of the Environment take over the management of the entire matter, fully executing its institutional mandate. In short, we ask that Minister Pichetto Fratin finally deal with the environment and animals and no longer just nuclear energy”.