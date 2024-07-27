Home page World

From: Carmen Mörwald

In Slovakia, a man was attacked by a bear while he was cycling. The animal was presumably trying to protect its cubs.

Sutovo – A bicycle trip near the municipality of Sutovo at the foot of the Malá Fatra, a mountain range in northwestern Slovakia, almost ended in death for a 34-year-old man. During the ride, a bear suddenly tore him off his bike, a police spokeswoman reported to the news agency TASSR The victim was taken by ambulance to Martin University Hospital with injuries to his upper and lower limbs.

Man attacked on bicycle: Bear may have wanted to protect offspring

The man from Slovakia was walking along a forest path on Wednesday evening (July 24) when the incident occurred. “When the police patrol arrived at the scene, it was discovered that a brown bear had attacked the man while he was out on his bike,” said the police spokeswoman. A bear task force from the state nature conservation authority was then alerted, which began searching for the predator. However, its trail was lost.

In Slovakia, a brown bear tore a man off his bicycle. Involuntary encounters with the predator have occurred several times in the country. (Symbolic image) © Jaroslav Slastan/dpa

According to several media reports, the man’s companion said that it was a brown bear with her three cubs. It was said that she may have only wanted to protect her offspring.

Not an isolated case: 793 reports of sightings and encounters with bears in Slovakia

It is estimated that there are around 1,300 brown bears in Slovakia. They prefer to live in the mountains or in dense forests. In 2024 alone, the state nature conservation authority recorded 793 reports of bear sightings and encounters. Of these, 37 brown bears have so far been allowed to be shot because the predators have lost their fear of humans or have become a threat to life, Health and became the property of the citizens.

Most recently, a brown bear was allowed to be shot in Slovakia after the predator ran through a residential area and injured five people Several videos of the incident have appeared online.

If you have an unintentional encounter with a brown bear, experts advise you to stand still and slowly retreat. Under no circumstances should you wave your arms, throw stones, shout or take photos. (dpa/cln)