Home page World

Split

There has been an increase in incidents involving bears lately. And now again: A bear rampaged in South Tyrol – next to a kindergarten

St. Felix – In the past few months, incidents with bears have increased. While there have already been attacks in Italy, the question in Germany is whether the bear will be at home again in Bavaria.

While a bear was recently spotted roaming the Bavarian border, the next incident occurred in St. Felix in South Tyrol: a bear attacked a beekeeper’s honey.

“There were teeth marks in the lid that was torn off” – beekeepers shocked by bear incident

When beekeeper Hubert Zucchin returned to his bees on Sunday evening (June 25th), all he found was chaos, according to the South Tyrolean news platform stol.it reported: “Everything is in place, honey and brood were eaten, there were tooth marks in the lid that was torn off.” Zucchin assumes that it was a bear. He had parked the beekeeper’s young colonies at Hubertushof, his brother’s farm. “Otherwise I have the colonies in the area, but when I make offshoots I have to separate them from the rest,” he explains.

There are repeated sightings of bears in Germany and neighboring countries (symbol image) © imagebroker/Imago

“I parked the bees right behind my brother’s barn. The cattle and the dog stand nearby, as do farm machinery. That’s why I didn’t fence the stand myself,” says Zucchin. Since the Hubertushof is located in the middle of the village, nobody would have assumed a bear attack.

Bear attack next to the kindergarten: the mayor reacts with concern

The mayor of St. Felix, Gabriela Kofler, takes the incident seriously: “This is absolutely worrying.” The Hubertushof is not only located in the village center, but also borders on the local kindergarten. She further commented on stol.it: “It’s not normal for the bear to walk right into the center of the village! Church, inn, kindergarten, fire brigade hall – everything in the immediate vicinity”.

Bear hit and killed by Zug in Salzburger Land View photo gallery

“As mayor, I expect the forest authority to take all measures to identify the animal. We mayors are fighting back vehemently,” Kofler continued.

Beekeeper Zucchin is certain: It was a bear attack

The Forest Service had taken tracks and the bitten lid to inspect it to determine if it really was a bear attack. “You can see exactly where the bear bit into. The lid has been knocked apart, the contents eaten out. It can only have been a bear,” Zucchin said stol.it.

While the beekeeper is adamant, the forest officials weren’t quite so sure. “They told me it could have been anything. I do not understand that. I know I’m not getting anything, I’m not making a profit from it. I only reported it because it happened right next to the kindergarten. Just imagine, something would happen to a person…”, says Zucchin.

Already in April of this year there was a fatal incident by a bear in Italy.