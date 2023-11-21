Home page World

From: Kilian Bäuml, Victoria Krumbeck

A family in Florida orders food, but a hungry bear beats them to it. The surveillance camera captures the unusual theft.

Longwood – The origin of the phrase “being hungry as a bear” may have come from an incident in Longwood, near Orlando, Florida. A family had ordered food, which was delivered to their front door by an Uber Eats delivery person and left there. However, when residents opened the door to bring in the food a few minutes later, there was nothing left. It’s not the only time that wild animals dare to approach people; even at a family picnic, a bear was not afraid to help himself to the table. The Uber order incident was captured on security camera footage, revealing the fate of the food.

Bear steals food from family – camera records theft

On November 3, the family received a surprise when they discovered their order had not been delivered. However, the camera footage clearly showed that a delivery person had left the food and drinks on the veranda. Shortly after the delivery, a bear approached the porch, as evidenced by several TikTok videos.

The bear sniffed the bag and eventually put it in his mouth to remove the food from the porch. “He came and grabbed the food – then he came again to get the lemonade,” a family member told the station Fox 35 News. When the family opened the door to bring in the food, they were confused, the footage shows. There was nothing left of the order. Bears appear to be common in Longwood, the family said. Ultimately, the bear had a delicious meal and the family was compensated for the loss.

Bears steal food from people – several theories for “bear hunger”

Bears have shown a fondness for human food in the past. A woman discovered that a bear opened her freezer and took her lasagna. However, there are several theories as to the origin of the phrase “bear hunger”. In addition to the fact that bears are very large and therefore require a lot of food – especially for hibernation – bears are also said to have mythical power. The prefix “bear” could serve as an amplification, similar to the term “strong as a bear”. Another theory is based on the observation that bears often lick their paws. Bears could also be encountered in this country, and there have been sightings in the Tyrol region.

