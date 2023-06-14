Home page World

From: Caroline Schaefer

Split

A bear wanders through the center of Arco, not far from Lake Garda. The animal is filmed – and the driver faces consequences.

Arco – While it’s rare for humans to encounter bears, an encounter in April ended fatally. In the Trentino region of northern Italy, 26-year-old jogger Andrea Papi was killed by one such animal. The responsible bear Gaia was then captured. Apparently, not far from the scene of the accident, a bear is roaming around again.

A bear was sighted in the popular holiday home Arco near Lake Garda. Video footage showed the animal running right through the center of town. The driver who filmed the bear on his foray is now facing consequences.

Bear on Lake Garda: the animal wanted to flee – drivers followed him through the city center in Arco

The event is said to have occurred on Tuesday (June 13), the province of Trento reported. The bear would have frightened residents in the early hours of the morning, and many called the emergency services. The animal is said to have come into contact with a resident, the province reported South Tyrol News. The animal was frightened and looked for ways to escape.

Apparently, the bear wanted to reach the mountains with his trip through Arco, the Italian news agency reported ansa. However, the driver seemed to prevent him from doing so. Footage of the man shows him filming the bear from the car and chasing it through the city center. At least that’s what the Italian Association for the Defense of Animal Rights (AIDAA) thinks, as the newspaper reports L’Adige reported.

Bear sighted on Lake Garda: “Why are you chasing him with the car?”

The video was published by Devid Moranduzzo, a politician in the Trentino-Alto Adige regional council for the right-wing populist party Lega Salvini Trentino. “We are not in the mountains, we are not in the forest! Maybe some animal rights activists are unaware of this situation!” Moranduzzo wrote along with the video.

The politician received a fair amount of criticism on Facebook. “You’re being paid dearly to fix these problems instead of pumping them up with these videos,” wrote one user. “Why are you chasing him in the car? To scare him and wait for his ‘nasty’ reaction?” commented another.

From the seabed to the savannah: These are the 10 largest animals in the world View photo gallery

Not only at Lake Garda: Another bear sighting in Italy

The animal protection organization has now reported the man to the public prosecutor’s office in Trento, wrote L’Adige. Instead of reporting the sighting of the bear to the forest authority, the filming driver pulled out his cell phone and recorded the animal. He probably frightened the bear, which is why the animal was pushed towards the center. “The way this bear was tracked shows the ease with which such dangerous situations are faced for both bears and humans,” the organization said.

A bear walks through the Italian town of Arco. © Screenshot/Facebook.com

But this is not the only bear that has been seen in recent days. A bear was seen plundering a compost bin in Cavizzana, in the Trentino region. A bear has also been sighted in Bavaria – a wildlife camera had recorded the animal in Upper Bavaria.

Despite such reports, bear attacks and encounters are extremely rare, especially in Germany. Although the animals occasionally roam the Bavarian Alps, they are not settled in this country, the online portal reported cottage cheesethe to WDR heard. If you happen to meet a bear, there are a few things to keep in mind. But first and foremost: keep calm, stand still and don’t run away. When attacked, lie flat on your stomach, put your hands behind your neck, and hold out. (cheese)