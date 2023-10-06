Home page World

From: John Welte

Split

For months nothing had been heard about bears tearing farm animals in Tyrol. Now dozens of sheep have disappeared in the Lechtal.

Reutte – It had become quiet about the bears in the border area of ​​Bavaria and Austria: Every now and then a bear fell into a camera trap in the Ausserfern near Reutte, most recently three times in June and July in the Klausenwald near Lake Plansee, not far from the Highline179, the longest pedestrian -Tibet-style suspension bridge in the world, which attracts many tourists.

Bear kills dozens of sheep in Tyrol – the last sheep was killed almost five months ago

The last time a bear killed farm animals in Tyrol was on May 18th in Weißenbach am Lech. Since then, things had become quiet around Master Petz, who seemed to have become a vegetarian. Shortly after a bear fell into a camera trap in Kaisers in the upper Lechtal on October 1st, a farmer in the neighboring Madautal (a southern side valley of the Lech) noticed that dozens of sheep were missing. Several carcasses were discovered.

Bear tracks were found nearby. According to the state of Tyrol, 23 sheep were killed. According to Reutter district hunter Martin Hosp, there could be more; he suspects that it is the same bear that previously spent months near the Bavarian border at Lake Plansee and had himself photographed. “I estimate that it weighs around 300 kilograms,” Hosp tells this editorial team. He suspects that there is another bear that has moved from the Lechtal to the Allgäu.

A bear was spotted several times in the summer in the so-called Klausenwald near Füssen. Several wildlife cameras took photos of him. © Thomas Wechner

Expert explains: Wolves kill significantly more livestock than bears

Norbert Gleirscher, spokesman for the Tyrolean deputy governor Josef Geisler, who is responsible for agriculture and forestry, reports: “When a bear strikes, the damage is huge.” Overall, however, many more farm animals are killed by wolves in Tyrol. In 2022, wolves were responsible for over 300 dead sheep in Tyrol, bears for only 25.

Last year, predators killed a total of 413 farm animals in Tyrol, this year only 183. Gleirscher “On the one hand, this is because a pack of wolves has apparently moved from East Tyrol to Italy. In addition, the hunting pressure on the wolves has contributed to the situation improving.” This year, three wolves were shot as a result of shooting permits from the state of Tyrol, one was run over.