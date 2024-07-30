The killing of Kj1, the bear from Trentino killed this morning, has sparked controversy from animal rights associations who will now try to file a complaint

“Authorizes for the reasons stated in the preamble, […] the removal of the Brown Bear KJ1 specimen by killing (culling), as a measure of permanent removal from the natural environment; ORDERS that the specimen be immediately killed (dejected)”. These are the few lines probably signed during the night between yesterday, Monday 29th July, and today, Tuesday 30th July, by Maurizio Fugattithe governor of the autonomous region of Trentino Alto-Adige, to order theKilling of the bear Kj1A lightning decree that left no time for animal rights activists to act. Claudia Taccanilegal representative of the International Organization for Animal Protection ((Oipa)he explained on Affaritaliani.it because no one has been able to stop this latest demolition, which even the Minister of the Environment is against Gilberto Pichetto Fratin (“The suppression of individual bears it’s not the solution of the problem”).

The demolition decree

Governor Fugatti made it known, through a note from the Autonomous Province of Trento, that Kj1 “was a dangerous specimen” and that “the animal was found to be responsible for at least 7 interactions with humansthe last one dates back to last July 16th, to the detriment of a hiker”. For these reasons he ordered the killing of the specimen revoking two suspension orders of the killing of the animal issued by the TAR of Trento. According to the President of the Region, “the need to protect public safety and security through the instrument of the contingent and urgent ordinance” has disappeared, and to have “all the elements of fact and law to adopt the most appropriate measures”. The demolition, in fact, ordered with a third and final decree signed during the night. And this morning, around 7:30KJ1 was put down leaving three bear cubs in precarious conditions.

File a precautionary motion to stop the killing of the bear it was not possible. “There was just no time, even if in those presented previously the TAR had given us reason”, he explained on Affaritaliani.itthe lawyer Turkeys of OIPA.

What will the Oipa association do now?

The only thing that associations can do is report. Oipa’s lawyer Taccani explained on affaritaliani.it how an appeal to the TAR would make no sense given that the bear’s death has already occurred. “We are preparing a access to documents to obtain further documentation on the dynamics of the incident, so as to be able to proceed (if there are the conditions) with a complaint. In our opinion, the shooting was not legitimate“. The TAR had suspended the killing orders, but Fugatti issued a decree during the night that OIPA would never have been able to appeal in time. According to Taccani, therefore, “can not be done to talk about an action done in broad daylight“.

How to resolve the situation, then? Oipa has been asking for some time, both to the Region and to the Italian State, the establishment of wildlife corridors for the bears, but also the planting of other trees which the specimens can feed on, so that they do not go down the valley again. Furthermore, they presented to the European Commission a report “because we believe that the provincial law ‘Kill bears‘, which gives the possibility of killing up to 8 bears per year, has violated the provisions at community level. We will send an integration of the Kj1 case, to show what happened”. The lawyer recalls that the culling is permitted, but must be done following certain steps. “Lately we have found that the autonomous province of Trento passes directly to the final step of eliminationtoo quickly compared to the procedure.”

Other cases of bear killing

This case of Kj1 is not the first case of killing plantigrades, also because, as just mentioned, the killing is legal under specific conditions. One of the cases that has caused much discussion was that of the bear Jj4“responsible” for the death of the runner Alberto Papidied on April 5, 2023 following an attack by the animal. Jj4, in any case, it was not demolishedbut the Province of Trento is perfecting its transfer in the Black Forest wolf and bear park in Bad Rippoldsau-Schapbach (Germany).

The main animal rights associations

Of the same opinion as Claudia TaccaniOIPA’s lawyer, is Gian Marco Prampolinithe president of the Loyal (Lega Antivivisectionista): “The timing, the late hour at which the culling decree was issued confirm the wicked plan: capture and radio collaring to locate the bear at any time, culling decree in rapid sequence to avoid the setbacks of the precautionary requests. We remind you that possible victims of the culling decree would be even the three puppies of KJ1 Without their mother they have little chance of survival.”

From the Wash (Anti-Vivisection League), Massimo Vitturi, the person in charge of wild animals comments: ““Fugatti did not want to take into account the indications of the Tar and science, did not want to close the access to the area of ​​presence of ‘Kj1’ and gave free rein to its bear-eating madness: this is not how you protect citizens.” WWFinstead, declares that the umpteenth demolition represents “a defeat for everyone and demonstrates once again that there is still much to be done to build a real human-bear coexistence in the Alps”. Finally, the animal rights associations point out that, despite the reminders and requests, President Fugatti has never called them to discuss the situation or find a solution.