The images impact. A brown bear with its head trapped in a green drum advances erratically, in a circle, stumbling and stumbling among the stones near the town of Anllares del Sil (León). It is a male weighing 98.5 kilos, who was finally released this Wednesday morning by the technicians of the Junta de Castilla y León from the confinement that prevented him, in addition to seeing, eating or drinking, which could lead to the death of him.

Borja Martínez, a resident of the town, called the Brown Bear Foundation (FOP) yesterday around 8:45 to inform them that there was a plantigrade with problems in the vicinity of his town. He ran into him when he was taking a walk around the town. “It was a coincidence, the animal was disoriented, wandering around and not approaching the forest, because I believe that by not seeing and encountering the trees it got scared and felt safer outside in the more open space.” He immediately called the FOP and waited so as not to lose sight of the bear.

“We went there and called the bear patrol of the Junta de Castilla y León and we found that the bear had gotten stuck in the drum that it would surely have approached to eat,” says Guillero Palomero, president of the FOP. They took the images to leave evidence of what was happening, but they stopped filming quickly so that the specimen would not be damaged and would calm down. Palomero does not rule out that the plantigrade had not been locked up for several days without being able to eat due to its low weight.

At 9:45 and with the specimen calm and lying down in an area of ​​heather and some trees, the clinical veterinarians of the Government of Castilla y León, assigned to the plan to capture and radiotag brown bears in the community, shot it with an anesthetic dart. which put him to sleep in 12 minutes. Immediately, they proceeded to remove the drum from his head and placed a GPS collar on him that allows him to be located. They also took samples and verified that he had not had time to dehydrate. Once the intervention was finished, they woke him up with another injection. “It was perfect,” says Palomero.

Although the bear was near a waste dump, technicians think that it was not there where it came across the drum that had contained corn, explains David Cubero, head of the natural spaces, fauna and flora service of Castilla y León. The regional government teams were working in the Alto Sil area when they received the notice, which allowed them to arrive in time to save the animal.

“We are always prepared and we also go with the tracking dog teams, in case we have to locate any specimen, as could have happened with this one,” explains Cubero. Since the bear was bedridden and calm when they arrived, it was not necessary to use them. It took about 45 minutes to arrive. The increase in population in the Cantabrian mountain range means that they are always prepared. In this case, “it was not a bear used to being in the area, we had no warning that it had approached orchards in search of fruit trees,” says Cubero.

