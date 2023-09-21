Home page World

Animal emergency in the mountains of Spain: Bear trapped in plastic. © Screeshot: Fundación Oso Pardo

Looking too deep into the barrel – a wild brown bear was trapped in plastic in the mountains of Spain. He ran up and down in panic before a team of doctors rushed to help.

Anllares del Sil – The search for food by a bear native to the province of Léon has turned into an emergency. To get to the corn kernels in a plastic barrel, he went through a lot of effort – and got stuck. It’s not the first time a bear has come out of this Food patch helped out had to become. The otherwise very autonomous loner was dependent on someone else’s hands. On September 13th, the brown bear was discovered by a local resident.

Resident witnesses: brown bear trapped in plastic barrel

“We drove there and discovered that the bear was stuck in plastic,” said President of the Spanish brown bear protection organization Guillero Palomero to the Spanish daily El País. He then contacted the regional government’s bear patrol. The rescue operation was initiated by Borja Martínez. Not suspecting anything, he went for a walk in the Spanish mountain village that morning. There he made this extraordinary discovery:

“The animal was disoriented, running around and not approaching the forest because it was probably scared and felt safer outside.”

It is unclear exactly where the horror experience happened and how long the bear had to endure wearing the headgear. Although the bear was near a landfill, they don’t believe it didn’t come across the barrel of corn there, David Cubero of the bear patrol told the Spanish newspaper. His team quickly rushed to the scene after the alarming call. The bear’s weight at this time was 98.5 kilograms, which was in the underweight range, according to a recent press release from the government agency of Castile and León. This could indicate that it was an undertaking that lasted days without eating any food.

Back in nature – team of doctors saves brown bear lives

Not harmless animals – it only recently became one in the USA dangerous bear attack came. The regional government’s operations and medical team therefore fired a shot with a tranquilizer dart, the press release continues. The plastic barrel was then easily removed. The medical team also examined the bear’s health and placed a GPS collar on it to monitor its movements.

According to the report, the bear’s condition was found to be stable and so it was released back into the wild. That itself Bears near people is rare and such a rescue operation is therefore not always to be expected.