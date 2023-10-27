Home page World

The stuffed bear in front of the center of the Salzburg State Hunters’ Association Stegenwald nearwerfen (Pongau) © State Hunters’ Association Salzburg/Facebook

A stuffed bear is the new star of the State Hunting Center in Salzburg. It is the bear that caused a stir in Upper Bavaria and probably also in Tyrol in the spring.

Salzburg – There was great excitement when a brown bear moved through southeastern Upper Bavaria in mid-April this year: above the Inn Valley it had killed three sheep. Alpine farmers, worried about predators, brought their children to the bus stop by car instead of letting them walk there. A bear also appeared in the neighboring Tyrolean community of Brandenberg; it is said to have killed 30 sheep there.

At the beginning of May, the bear fell into a camera trap near Traunstein (Upper Bavaria) before its trail was lost in Bavaria. He had moved to Austria. At the end of May he was run over by a train near Schwarzach im Pongau (Salzburger Land). The autopsy later revealed that the bear died after colliding with the train – and was not poached and left dead on the track.

Caught by the train: First he fell into a camera trap in Siegsdorf, then he killed two sheep in Berchtesgadener Land. As it turned out, he was hit by a train in Salzburger Land a week later on May 23rd. © private

The bear, which weighs around 110 kilos, was then prepared in Salzburg. According to the state hunters, the skull bone that was deformed by the impact was replaced, as was the severed hind paw. On Wednesday, the prepared animal was set up as a teaching aid in the Salzburg Hunters’ Association’s state hunting center in Stegenwald nearwerfen (Pongau).

Dead bear on the railway line near Schwarzach im Pongau, Austria © Jägerschaft Salzburg

According to the hunters’ association, the bear will be used to train young hunters and provide further education. “This was a very unfortunate incident. “100 years ago there was the last brown bear in Salzburg,” said state hunter Max Mayr-Melnhof. “Many of us have never seen a bear in nature.” The state hunting center is open to the public.