Monterrey, Nuevo León.- A bear died after being run over by a car and then by a trailer, when trying to cross the Miguel Alemán highwayat kilometer 60, in the Doctor González municipalityNew Lion.

Civil protection Municipal reported that the report on the accident was reported at 06:35, so personnel moved to attend to the emergency situation.

Upon arrival at the place, 4 crew members of 2 vehicles were assessed, who fortunately did not present any type of injury. However, also was found to a dead male bear on the traffic lanes.

According to the Civil Protection report of Doctor González, the driver of the vehicle, whose identity was not provided, said that it was driving on the road in the direction of Cerralvo with the presence of rain, fog and darkness on the road, when suddenly the bear tried to cross the road and he was unable to fully brake or avoid the accident due to the slippery pavement, hitting him head-on, losing control of the vehicle and going off the road.

Apparently the bear was injured, however, moments later a tractor-trailer traveling in the direction of Marín also hit the bear and died. The heavy unit suffered only mechanical damage and was not located at the scene.

In view of the bear’s death, Civil Protection requested the presence of PROFEPA personnel, with whom they worked for several hours to carry out procedures and administrative records, since the bear is a protected species in danger of extinction.